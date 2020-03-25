Buckingham Palace stunned after Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

article

Prince Charles, who is first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus after displaying mild symptoms, his office has announced.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the Clarence House said to Fox News in a statement Wednesday morning.

The statement confirmed that the 71-year-old British royal's wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. They are currently at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate, in Scotland "self-isolating," the statement confirmed.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."

While Clarence House said it is "not possible to ascertain" whom Prince Charles may have caught the virus from, the office made note of a "high number of engagements" he carried out in recent weeks.

The news comes on the heels of Prince Albert of Monaco revealing his positive diagnosis of COVID-19. According to multiple reports, Prince Charles sat across from Prince Albert at a WaterAid charity event in London days before testing positive.

Advertisement

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had already canceled their upcoming eight-day royal tour, which was set to begin on March 17 and conclude on March 25, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” their office shared in a statement.

RELATED: Notable celebrities, leaders and figures who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus

Prince Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, remains in a healthy condition despite her son testing positive, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.

The British royal family announced on its official website last week that Queen Elizabeth would temporarily move to Windsor Castle amid the growing coronavirus pandemic one week earlier than planned.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary," the statement said. "Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice."

The royal family's statement also made it clear it is making steadfast decisions based on advice from the family's "medical household" as well as government officials. This means events with "large numbers of people" that were due to be attended by the queen and other royal family members will be canceled or postponed "in the coming months."

The family's annual Maundy service at St. George's Chapel on April 9 has already been canceled, and along with it, three garden parties scheduled to be hosted by the queen in May will also no longer be held, the statement confirmed.

In a statement on Thursday, the palace of Monaco shared Albert is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his late mother. It revealed the royal is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with the members of his government.

On March 17, it was revealed that Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 59-year-old royal has been holed up since Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 and called into the local TV channel, oe24 in Austria, to share his status.

“It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague,” von Habsburg told the network.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of those infected with COVID-19 surpassed 400,000 globally.