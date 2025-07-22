Community gathers behind Oak Cliff business hit by alleged drunk driver

The Brief A truck crashed into Bruno's Place, a DIY dog wash in Oak Cliff, early Sunday morning. The alleged driver, Joseph Villarreal, was quickly arrested for DWI after police heard the crash. The community is rallying to support the business, with an online fundraiser already raising over $2,000.



The community of Oak Cliff is showing support for a beloved small business that was badly damaged in an apparent drunk driving incident over the weekend.

Bruno's Place hit by truck

The business owner believes the reason the suspect was caught so quickly is that police were already near the scene.

Officers heard the crash and followed the driver to his house a couple of streets over and determined he was intoxicated.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, an alarm for broken glass went off at Bruno’s Place, a DIY dog wash business in Oak Cliff.

Owner Maddox McKown thought it was a break-in until he showed up.

Surveillance video shows a truck slamming into his Davis Street business, plowing through the wall and crashing into several dog washing stations, before reversing out of the wreckage and fleeing the scene.

A witness across the street captured the truck leaving.

The alleged driver, 55-year-old Joseph Villarreal, was arrested and charged with drinking while intoxicated.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police officers were responding to a major crash nearby, heard the impact and saw Villarreal leave the scene.

When officers pulled him over, they said his breath smelled like alcohol and he showed signs of intoxication.

Villarreal is said to have admitted to police he had been drinking and before the crash was at the Jack in the Box across the street.

What they're saying:

"I just hope he knows, I’m sure he realizes how much of a gem that Bruno’s is to people, and this is detrimental to all of us," said McKown.

McKown says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"They’re rallying. They’re checking in on me, they’re supporting. I’ve had so many people reach out," said McKown.

And he knows that Bruno’s Place will come back stronger.

"I knew I chose Oak Cliff for a reason, and this just exemplifies that," McKown said.

What's next:

There’s now an online fundraiser for Bruno’s Place to help rebuild the business. It’s already raised over $2,000.