Bronze tiger statue stolen from St. Pius X
Workers at a Dallas Catholic school arrived on campus today, only to discover their mascot statue had been stolen.
Leaving parents, faculty, and parishioners left confused.
What we know:
Surveillance cameras on campus caught the whole thing.
The diocese tells us a police report was filed with Dallas police, so it is an ongoing investigation.
At 2:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning, a pair of thieves with a wheelbarrow hauled off a bronze tiger statue belonging to St Pius X Catholic School and Church.
They part ways, each going in a different direction on Gus Thomasson Road in East Dallas.
On Wednesday afternoon, all that was left were paws in the dirt.
Local perspective:
Miguel flores is a parent of a student at St Pius X and owns the company that landscapes the property.
"The red means a new blade," said Flores.
"You don’t steal from church and don’t steal from kids, and you did both."
Dig deeper:
School surveillance video captured the 30-minute heist.
A man on a bicycle pulls out a saw and begins cutting the tiger’s legs.
After the last leg, he pulls on the statue before it falls on him and he stumbles back.
The man leaves on his bike for a few minutes but comes back with a wheelbarrow and a helper.
As they load the tiger up, the second man doesn’t have his face covered, dressed in a grey T-shirt, jeans and work boots.
What they're saying:
Although it’s not clear why it was taken, Flores suspects it might get scrapped.
"It was bronze, and they do take it to the scrapyards, and they get not a lot of money," said Flores.
This is a photo of what the bronze tiger looks like. It was a gift from the school's eighth grade graduating class of 2010.
Once a centerpiece connecting classrooms and the church, it is now gone.
"Hope they get what’s coming for them," said Flores.
What's next:
Next Saturday, on October 11, the school is hosting its Fall festival.
FOX 4 is told it will also be hosting a fundraiser to collect money for a new tiger. Needing around $10,000.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 4's Peyton Yager.