Bridgeport High School soccer players arrested for hazing

Six members of the Bridgeport High School boys’ soccer team are facing criminal charges for hazing.

Bridgeport police said they began an investigation in March after someone reported an incident on a school bus.

That led to the discovery of more incidents that reportedly took place at a hotel and in the locker room.

Police said the older players would haze younger players by pulling off their pants.

"These incidents involved the underclassmen (some as young as 14 years old) being restrained or held down while multiple subjects removed articles of the victim’s clothing, including their pants and underwear. The victim reported that while in an unclothed state, they were filmed and made to repeat phrases such as ‘I’m your b----,’" the Bridgeport Police Department said.

In one incident, a victim started to yell and almost lost consciousness because a pillow was placed over his face, police said.

Six of those players were arrested and charged with personal hazing.

They include Sergio Oliveros, Arith Alvarado, Guillermo Ortiz Jr., David Kranz and Maximus Uribe. The sixth suspect is a juvenile, so his name was not released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

They also encouraged any other potential victims to contact the Bridgeport Police Department.

Bridgeport is in Wise County, northwest of Fort Worth.