Fort Worth woman taken into custody after SWAT standoff

Fort Worth police were able to safely end a standoff with a woman at a home on the city's far east side.

The standoff began when the woman called 911 for help around 2 p.m., but paramedics say the woman threatened to shoot anyone who came into the home on Brea Canyon Road.

Police backed off after hearing a loud pop and then set up a perimeter and waited until the suspect inside was ready to come out.

Multiple units arrived to help resolve the situation, including SWAT and mental health teams.

Police say they were prepared to handle the situation.

"When you're not knowing what you’re up against, you want to make sure you have your best people out here to do the best job that you can," said Fort Worth Police Officer Tracy Carter.

A police mental health crisis team worked to get the woman out of the house.

Police say she was able to get the medical attention she needed.

Nobody was hurt.