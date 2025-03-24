Braised beef cheeks and creamy polenta recipe | The Ten

The Food & Wine Festival is back at the Dallas Arboretum.

Andrea Shackleford with Harvest Seasonal Kitchen is part of the event. She stopped by The Ten on Monday to make a creamy polenta and braised beef cheeks dish.

Braised Beef Cheeks

Ingredients:

Beef cheeks, 12 pieces

Carrot, 5 carrots cut up

Celery, 6 ribs cut

Onion, 3 onions cut

Rosemary, 2 sprigs

Beef stock, 2 qts

Red wine, 400 mL

Thyme, 2 sprigs

Garlic, 4 cloves

Fennel seeds, 1 teaspoon

Black peppercorns, 1 tablespoon

Juniper berries, 1 teaspoon

Salt & pepper to taste

In a wide pot heat canola oil 1/4 inch high in pot.

Sear all sides on beef cheeks and place in pot you will be putting in the oven.

Cook carrots, celery, onions, in the same pot with fresh herbs and garlic.

After you sear off the short ribs until slightly caramelized.

Cover with red wine and cook for 10 minutes. Add your fennel, peppercorns and juniper in a small sachet to the wine mix.

Pour the beef stock over the vegetables and bring back to a simmer. Pour all of the vegetables and liquid over

The beef cheeks in the pans . Cover with plastic wrap and foil and then cook for 4 hours at 300 degrees

Check for tenderness and let cool in braising liquid

When ready to serve , strain the liquid and separate the meat from the vegetables. Reduce liquid to a glossy thickness and season with S& P

Heat the cheeks in the liquid and serve as desired either sliced , shredded or whole.

Proprietary Wells Hospitality Group

Creamy Polenta

Polenta, 1 cup

Milk, 3 cups

Water, 3 cups

Parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup

Butter, 3 tablespoon

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat milk and water together until almost simmering , add polenta and wisk until thick.

Add parmesan cheese, butter, salt and pepper . Add more water if they polenta gets too thick.