Braised beef cheeks and creamy polenta recipe | The Ten
DALLAS - The Food & Wine Festival is back at the Dallas Arboretum.
Andrea Shackleford with Harvest Seasonal Kitchen is part of the event. She stopped by The Ten on Monday to make a creamy polenta and braised beef cheeks dish.
Braised Beef Cheeks
Ingredients:
Beef cheeks, 12 pieces
Carrot, 5 carrots cut up
Celery, 6 ribs cut
Onion, 3 onions cut
Rosemary, 2 sprigs
Beef stock, 2 qts
Red wine, 400 mL
Thyme, 2 sprigs
Garlic, 4 cloves
Fennel seeds, 1 teaspoon
Black peppercorns, 1 tablespoon
Juniper berries, 1 teaspoon
Salt & pepper to taste
In a wide pot heat canola oil 1/4 inch high in pot.
Sear all sides on beef cheeks and place in pot you will be putting in the oven.
Cook carrots, celery, onions, in the same pot with fresh herbs and garlic.
After you sear off the short ribs until slightly caramelized.
Cover with red wine and cook for 10 minutes. Add your fennel, peppercorns and juniper in a small sachet to the wine mix.
Pour the beef stock over the vegetables and bring back to a simmer. Pour all of the vegetables and liquid over
The beef cheeks in the pans . Cover with plastic wrap and foil and then cook for 4 hours at 300 degrees
Check for tenderness and let cool in braising liquid
When ready to serve , strain the liquid and separate the meat from the vegetables. Reduce liquid to a glossy thickness and season with S& P
Heat the cheeks in the liquid and serve as desired either sliced , shredded or whole.
Proprietary Wells Hospitality Group
Creamy Polenta
Polenta, 1 cup
Milk, 3 cups
Water, 3 cups
Parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup
Butter, 3 tablespoon
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat milk and water together until almost simmering , add polenta and wisk until thick.
Add parmesan cheese, butter, salt and pepper . Add more water if they polenta gets too thick.