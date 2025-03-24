Expand / Collapse search

Braised beef cheeks and creamy polenta recipe | The Ten

By
Published  March 24, 2025 11:56am CDT
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4

Work smarter, not harder | The Ten

On the Monday, March 24 episode of The Ten, Steve Noviello and Ali Turiano give a weekend recap. Plus, the Dallas Arboretum's Food & Wine Festival is back.

DALLAS - The Food & Wine Festival is back at the Dallas Arboretum.

Andrea Shackleford with Harvest Seasonal Kitchen is part of the event. She stopped by The Ten on Monday to make a creamy polenta and braised beef cheeks dish.

Braised Beef Cheeks            

Ingredients:          
Beef cheeks, 12 pieces            
Carrot, 5 carrots cut up           
Celery, 6 ribs cut           
Onion, 3 onions cut           
Rosemary, 2 sprigs           
Beef stock, 2 qts           
Red wine, 400 mL                
Thyme, 2 sprigs                
Garlic, 4 cloves                
Fennel seeds, 1 teaspoon      
Black peppercorns, 1 tablespoon                
Juniper berries, 1 teaspoon                
Salt & pepper to taste                

 In a wide pot heat canola oil 1/4 inch high in pot.             

Sear all sides on beef cheeks and place in pot you will be putting in the oven.                    

Cook carrots, celery, onions, in the same pot with fresh herbs and garlic.                   

After you sear off the short ribs until slightly caramelized.                    

Cover with red wine and cook for 10 minutes. Add your fennel, peppercorns and juniper in a small sachet to the wine mix.

Pour the beef stock over the vegetables and bring back to a simmer.  Pour all of the vegetables and liquid over                     

The beef cheeks in the pans . Cover with plastic wrap and foil and then cook for 4 hours at 300 degrees                    

Check for tenderness and let cool in braising liquid                    

When ready to serve , strain the liquid and separate the meat from the vegetables. Reduce liquid to a glossy thickness and season with S& P                    

Heat the cheeks in the liquid and serve as desired either sliced , shredded or whole.                     

Proprietary Wells Hospitality Group                    

Creamy Polenta

Polenta, 1 cup    
Milk, 3 cups 
Water, 3 cups 
Parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup
Butter, 3 tablespoon
Salt and pepper to taste

Heat milk and water together until almost simmering , add polenta and wisk until thick.

Add parmesan cheese, butter, salt and pepper . Add more water if they polenta gets too thick.

The Ten RecipesThe TenRecipes