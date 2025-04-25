Man killed in Decatur officer-involved shooting identified

article

A man who was shot and killed by Decatur police after allegedly stealing from a Walmart has been identified as 46-year-old Brady Lee Murray, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The backstory:

Decatur police responded to a theft in progress around 9:40 p.m. on April 22 at the Walmart off South U.S. Highway.

When officers arrived, they saw a suspect running from the store. A foot chase ensued in the parking lot, and officers shot the suspect, according to a police news release.

Police said someone was waiting in a car for the suspect but drove off during the shooting.

Officers provided medical aid before Murray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which the department said is standard procedure.

Authorities said one of the officers has been with the department for about a year, and the other for roughly three years.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led the officers to open fire or whether Murray was armed.

It’s also unclear what the relationship was between Murray and the person who was waiting in the car.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.