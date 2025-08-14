Bourbon peach meatball recipe

Meatball ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

½ cup Italian-style breadcrumbs

¼ cup milk

1 Tbsp A Dab A Do Ya! (or your favorite seasoned salt)

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp pepper

½ Tbsp finely minced garlic (optional)

½ Tbsp finely minced parsley (optional)

1 egg

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking

spray.

2. In a large bowl, combine all meatball ingredients. Mix until just combined—do

not overwork.

3. Roll into 20–24 balls (about 1½ inches each) and place 1 inch apart on the

baking sheet.

4. Bake 10 minutes uncovered.

5. Transfer to a casserole dish and prepare glaze.

Bourbon peach glaze recipe:

1 (18 oz) jar peach preserves

¼ cup peach nectar

½ cup teriyaki glaze

¼ cup soy sauce

½ cup bourbon

1 Tbsp crushed red chili flakes

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, warm peach preserves and

peach nectar for 5–8 minutes until liquefied.

2. Stir in teriyaki glaze and soy sauce.

3. Add bourbon, reduce heat to low, and simmer 5 minutes.

4. Stir in chili flakes.

To Finish:

1. Pour glaze over meatballs in the casserole dish.

2. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F and bake 10 minutes until meatballs are

cooked through and sauce is bubbly.

*Tip: If short on time, use frozen meatballs, just make the glaze and cook according

to package directions

