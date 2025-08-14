Bourbon peach meatball recipe
Meatball ingredients:
- 1 lb ground beef
- ½ cup Italian-style breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 Tbsp A Dab A Do Ya! (or your favorite seasoned salt)
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ tsp pepper
- ½ Tbsp finely minced garlic (optional)
- ½ Tbsp finely minced parsley (optional)
- 1 egg
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking
spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine all meatball ingredients. Mix until just combined—do
not overwork.
3. Roll into 20–24 balls (about 1½ inches each) and place 1 inch apart on the
baking sheet.
4. Bake 10 minutes uncovered.
5. Transfer to a casserole dish and prepare glaze.
Bourbon peach glaze recipe:
- 1 (18 oz) jar peach preserves
- ¼ cup peach nectar
- ½ cup teriyaki glaze
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup bourbon
- 1 Tbsp crushed red chili flakes
Directions:
1. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, warm peach preserves and
peach nectar for 5–8 minutes until liquefied.
2. Stir in teriyaki glaze and soy sauce.
3. Add bourbon, reduce heat to low, and simmer 5 minutes.
4. Stir in chili flakes.
To Finish:
1. Pour glaze over meatballs in the casserole dish.
2. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F and bake 10 minutes until meatballs are
cooked through and sauce is bubbly.
*Tip: If short on time, use frozen meatballs, just make the glaze and cook according
to package directions