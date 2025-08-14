Expand / Collapse search

Bourbon peach meatball recipe

By
August 14, 2025
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4
Bourbon peach meatball recipe from Low Country Quisine

Chef Jolie Oree-Bailey joined Good Day to share her bourbon peach meatball recipe.

Meatball ingredients:

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • ½ cup Italian-style breadcrumbs
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 1 Tbsp A Dab A Do Ya! (or your favorite seasoned salt)
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • ½ Tbsp finely minced garlic (optional)
  • ½ Tbsp finely minced parsley (optional)
  • 1 egg

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking
spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine all meatball ingredients. Mix until just combined—do
not overwork.
3. Roll into 20–24 balls (about 1½ inches each) and place 1 inch apart on the
baking sheet.
4. Bake 10 minutes uncovered.
5. Transfer to a casserole dish and prepare glaze.

Bourbon peach glaze recipe:

  • 1 (18 oz) jar peach preserves
  • ¼ cup peach nectar
  • ½ cup teriyaki glaze
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • ½ cup bourbon
  • 1 Tbsp crushed red chili flakes

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, warm peach preserves and
peach nectar for 5–8 minutes until liquefied.
2. Stir in teriyaki glaze and soy sauce.
3. Add bourbon, reduce heat to low, and simmer 5 minutes.
4. Stir in chili flakes.
To Finish:
1. Pour glaze over meatballs in the casserole dish.
2. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F and bake 10 minutes until meatballs are
cooked through and sauce is bubbly.

*Tip: If short on time, use frozen meatballs, just make the glaze and cook according
to package directions 
 

