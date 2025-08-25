Bounty hunters face charges after kidnapping wrong man

The Brief Three bounty hunters are facing felony charges for kidnapping a man they mistakenly identified as a murder suspect. The victim, a 22-year-old barber named Hussein Alsaadi, was arrested at his home while the real suspect is believed to be in Iraq. The bounty hunters reportedly used facial recognition software but only confirmed they had the wrong person after Alsaadi was fingerprinted.



Three bounty hunters are facing felony charges accused of trying to arrest a man for a crime he did not commit.

The real suspect was thousands of miles away.

What we know:

The bounty hunters thought they had their murder suspect in Richardson, but they apprehended the wrong guy, while the real suspect is believed to be 7,000 miles away.

22-year-old Hussein Alsaadi is an aspiring barber whose family immigrated to the United States from Iraq in 2012.

22-year-old Hussein Alsaadi

"They said ‘What’s your name?’ I said, ‘Hussein Alsaadi."

The more pressing question being who is he not? Well, he’s not 23-year-old Hussein Alsaaidi, the man federal investigators say is on-the-run in Iraq after cutting his ankle monitor while out on bond for capital murder by terroristic threat in Dallas.

23-year-old Hussein Alsaaidi

(22-year-old victim spells his last name with one i. The 23-year-old suspect spells last name with two i's.)

Still, three bounty hunters now face felony charges, including kidnapping, for wrongfully apprehending Alsaadi and thinking he was the murder suspect.

"They just assumed it was me, but obviously they had the wrong guy," said Alsaadi.

Raid on Alsaadi's home

What Happened:

Alsaadi was cutting a client’s hair inside his family’s garage in Richardson on June 1st. That’s when "a U-Haul van drove up, three black males jumped out with guns, and took Alsaadi," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

"They threw two stun grenades, and they just started aiming AR-15’s on my head and to my brother’s head," said Alsaadi.

"They said you’re wanted for Capital Murder by Terrorism. I actually started laughing because I was like," Oh my God, y’all have the wrong person. "

Home surveillance video motioning on only as the U-Haul drives away with Alsaadi inside.

Bounty Hunters contracted by bail bond company

Dig deeper:

An arrest warrant says three bounty hunters working for the security firm called the Clandestin Group were contracting for Bring Em Home Bail Bond to serve a warrant on Hussein Alsaaidi.

Alsaaidi had posted a $500,000 bond through Bring Em Home Bail Bond after being charged with capital murder during a suspected drug operation in northwest Dallas in February 2024.

Wrong target

What they're saying:

Alan Hinton, the leader of the three bounty hunters, and his team told Richardson police, "through months of intel and confidential informants, he and the Bring' Em Home Bail Bonds company thought Hussein Alsaadi…" was their target. "They had a 79 percent facial recognition match using an AI tool," according to an arrest affidavit.

"We refer to ourselves as fugitive recovery agents," said Hinton.

When Alsaadi maintained his innocence, the bounty hunters contacted local police.

"We instantly made those calls to Richardson P. D," said Hinton.

FOX 4’s David Sentendrey asked Alsaadi when the bounty hunters ultimately realized that they had the wrong person.

"After the fingerprint," said Alsaadi.

Local perspective:

Richardson police detained Alsaadi until a detective on the FBI’s task force arrived "with a mobile fingerprinting device." "The results showed Hussein Alsaadi was who he said he was and was not the subject of the warrant."

"Everybody surrounded me in a circle just waiting for the results and, obviously, after the results, the officers told them, yeah, this is not him and that’s when you just see them get back in the U-Haul a truck and just drive off."

A Richardson police detective spoke with the Dallas County District Attorney’s office and U.S. Marshals. Both advised the detective that the capital murder suspect had fled to Iraq after breaking an ankle monitor in August 2024. The U.S. marshals say no one from Bring Em Home Bail Bonds reached out regarding the case and if they had, marshals would have said that Alsaadi was the wrong guy.

"I would just hope they actually check their information before they go and do that and traumatize a family," said Alsaadi.

"…I do a hard job and, without qualified immunity…"

The other side:

Hinton says Bring Em Home Bail Bonds provided background information on the suspect and with that information and additional research, his team identified this Alsaadi.

Hinton says he’s not a criminal. Just someone trying to make a living while doing a community service.

"It’s just not who I am," said Hinton. "And I do believe right now law enforcement is overworked and I do believe in having positive interactions with law enforcement and being able to assist them. You know, I do a hard job and, without qualified immunity, it makes things a lot harder for us."

Aftermath of incident

Big picture view:

Hinton’s attorney, Alain Jayoma, says his client was just doing his job.

"My client has no criminal history at all. He was executing this warrant based on the law that’s out there," said Jayoma.

Alsaadi’s attorney, Damon Mathias, says that job comes with heavy responsibility.

"And that cannot be taken lightly and cannot be callously. ‘Oops I got the wrong guy’ after you’ve done something like that," said Mathias.

Alsaadi says the encounter made him think of his father. He says his family left Iraq after two of his uncles were kidnapped and killed. His father wanted safety for his family.

"I saw tears coming out of his eyes," said Alsaadi.

"I feel it right now, like I feel like I’m going to cry, because my dad has already been through a lot…"

While thinking of what could have happened to his father, mother, brother and special-needs sister, had the encounter at their home been worse, Alsaadi was too emotional to finish the interview.

What's next:

Bring Em Home Bail Bond company has declined multiple requests for an on-camera interview.

Alan Hinton – Aggravated Kidnapping and Execution of Capias or Arrest Warrant

Devon Allard Carter - Aggravated Kidnapping and Execution of Capias or Arrest Warrant



Devon Allard Carter is one of the three bounty hunters charged. Carter and Hinton are both charged with aggravated kidnapping and execution of capias or arrest warrant.

The third suspect has yet to turn himself in.

Alan Hinton (left) & Devon Allan Carter (middle)

Lastly, the client getting a haircut when the raid happened was a first-time client who turned out to be an informant for the bounty hunters.