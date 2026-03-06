Police investigate bomb threat in downtown Dallas

Authorities have cleared the scene near the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas after an investigation into a suspicious package Friday morning.

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department responded to the intersection of S. Griffin and Wood streets in the Downtown Dallas Historic District around 8:30 a.m. after a suspicious package was reported in a trash can.

The department's Explosive Ordnance Squad arrived on-site and successfully cleared the item. Investigators determined there was no actual threat to the public, and the area has since been reopened.

Details regarding what was inside the package or the specific nature of the initial report have not been released. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is now considered closed.