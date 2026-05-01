Saginaw boil water notice: Bottled water available as crews repair main break

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The Brief A mandatory boil water notice is in effect for all Saginaw customers after a contractor struck a 16-inch water main at Saginaw and McLeroy boulevards. Residents across the city should expect low water pressure or a temporary loss of service while crews work to finalize repairs, which are expected to wrap up late Friday morning. For those currently without water, free bottled water is available for pickup behind Saginaw City Hall.



A boil water notice is in effect for a Fort Worth suburb Friday morning as crews work to repair a water main break.

What we know:

A water main break in Saginaw has caused low water pressure and, in some cases, a total loss of water. The disruption prompted a boil water notice for all customers on the Saginaw public water system.

Residents are advised to boil water before drinking it, washing their hands or brushing their teeth. Health officials note that children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, the city said.

Local perspective:

Crews worked overnight to repair the break at the intersection of Saginaw and McLeroy boulevards. While officials expect work to be completed late Friday morning, the boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

What you can do:

For those in need of clean water, bottled water is available for pickup behind Saginaw City Hall.