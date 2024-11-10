Boil water notice issued in Alvord

article

The Brief Alvord is under a boil water notice. Residents are asked to bring water to a boil for two minutes before using it for hand washing, teeth brushing or drinking. Alvord ISD is asking parents to send children to school with bottled water.



People in the Wise County city of Alvord are being asked to boil their water before using or drinking.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the boil water notice to make sure all harmful bacteria is destroyed.

Residents are asked to boil the water before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth, drinking or otherwise coming into contact it.

The City of Alvord posted a map of the affected area.

The city did not go into detail about the reason for the notice.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes and then cooled.

When the boil water notice has ended, the public water system is expected to issue a notice.

Alvord ISD schools asked parents to send children to school with a bottled water, if possible.

The school district says they will have bottled water available for any children who need it.

The city says it will provide more updates as information becomes available.

The Source Information in this article comes from the City of Alvord and Alvord ISD.





