Bodycam shows shootout between Dallas College officers, gunman in downtown

Dallas police released body camera video of a deadly shootout between Dallas College officers and a man they were trying to arrest.

The Dallas Police Department says it is releasing the body camera footage in an effort to be transparent. It also provided a video statement, but the format did not allow for any questions from reporters.

On Thursday, Nov. 5 shortly before 6:30 p.m., several El Cento College officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle.

The car was blocking the entrance to a parking garage off Elm Street near El Centro College in Downtown Dallas. Minutes later, the driver emerged from a nearby 7-Eleven.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Reginald Alexander Jr. He got into the driver's seat as officers tried to question him.

From one of the officer's body camera video, it's difficult to hear their conversation. But soon, dispatch can be heard providing officers with important information.

Court records show Alexander had an outstanding warrant for violating his probation from a family violence conviction. Public records show he'd been arrested in Dallas County several times between 2014 and 2020 for charges ranging from harassment to assault-family violence.

The plea agreement for the family violence charge did not state whether or not Alexander was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Back at the scene, the officer who had been questioning Alexander told him to get out of the car and stand next to it. The officer told him multiple times to "get your hands where I can see 'em" and "put your hands on the car.” But alexander appears to have ignored those commands.

The freeze-frame of Alexander turning toward the officers was done by Dallas PD. They put that on the bodycam video before releasing it. DPD also released a close-up picture of the gun.

Even though this shootout involved Dallas College police officers, Dallas PD is investigating it.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is conducting a separate investigation and they had investigators on scene that night.

Body camera video from a second Dallas College officer who joined the struggle with Alexander shows a different angle.

Both officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

Alexander's mother posted a photo of her son on social media with the words: "RIP. Lord, please take away the pain."

The officer who was shot has been released from the hospital.

