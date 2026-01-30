Bodycam footage released of Sha'Carri Richardson speeding arrest

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released officer bodycam footage of Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest. The Dallas native was arrested for excessive speeding in Clermont, Florida yesterday. The officer's radar gun showed Richardson going 104 miles per hour. Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, was also arrested during the incident for resisting arrest.



Bodycam footage of Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest on Thursday has been released.

Sha'Carri Richardson bodycam footage

In the bodycam footage, Richardson's car is seen going past the officer's car and speeding up to 104 miles per hour. The officer says the car flashes for other cars to get out of its way, which is not seen on camera.

Once pulled over, Richardson says one of her back tires is low. She also says she did not know she was speeding due to accidentally changing settings on her new car from her phone, and pleads with the officer to not send her to jail.

The officer set Richardson's bond at $500. The bodycam footage ends shortly after.

Sha'Carri Richardson affidavit

The affidavit for the arrest says that a second person in a black Jeep drove up behind Richardson and the officer's car, who Richardson identified as Christian Coleman, her boyfriend. The man attempted to defend Richardson's driving behavior and was told to wait in his vehicle.

A third vehicle then drove to the scene. The driver was identified as Twanisha Terry, who, alongside Coleman, ignored officer commands to return to her vehicle and began speaking with Richardson.

The officer decided to issue a citation to both Terry and Coleman for stopping on a limited-access highway. When asked for identification, Terry returned to her car. Coleman refused to identify himself and was arrested for resisting.

Both Richardson and Coleman's vehicles were towed following their arrests.

Sha'carri Richardson arrest

The backstory:

This is the second time Richardson and Coleman has been entangled with law enforcement in the last several months. In August 2025, Richardson was arrested at the SeaTac Airport in Washington state.

Featured article

The TSA agent reported seeing Richardson hit the man, later found to be Christian Coleman, 29, who told police in an interview after the incident that he and Richardson had been dating for two years.

Richardson previously gained fame as a sprinter on the U.S. Olympic team, winning two medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.