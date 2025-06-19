Two bodies recovered from Lewisville Lake
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - Texas Game Wardens say they have recovered a man and a woman's bodies from Lewisville Lake.
Search continues for missing boater
What we know:
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, on June 17, game wardens in Denton County were called to the lake for a report of two missing boaters after their boat was found beached.
The search for the missing boaters continued on Tuesday, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined in.
On Wednesday morning, game wardens say the male's body was found.
On Thursday afternoon, Texas Parks and Wildlife announced that the woman's body had been found.
The Texas Game Warden Underwater Search and Recovery Team joined in the efforts. The Texas Game Wardens said they are able to use more advanced sonar, which helps when there is a large search area, like Lake Lewisville.
What we don't know:
There is no information on how the boaters ended up in the water. The identities of the boaters have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Game Wardens.