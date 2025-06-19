Two bodies recovered from Lewisville Lake

article

The Brief A man and woman's bodies have been recovered from Lewisville Lake after a boat was found beached on June 17. The identities of the boaters and how they ended up in the water are currently unknown.



Texas Game Wardens say they have recovered a man and a woman's bodies from Lewisville Lake.

Search continues for missing boater

What we know:

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, on June 17, game wardens in Denton County were called to the lake for a report of two missing boaters after their boat was found beached.

The search for the missing boaters continued on Tuesday, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined in.

On Wednesday morning, game wardens say the male's body was found.

On Thursday afternoon, Texas Parks and Wildlife announced that the woman's body had been found.

The Texas Game Warden Underwater Search and Recovery Team joined in the efforts. The Texas Game Wardens said they are able to use more advanced sonar, which helps when there is a large search area, like Lake Lewisville.

What we don't know:

There is no information on how the boaters ended up in the water. The identities of the boaters have not been released.