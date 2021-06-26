Body of 55-year-old man recovered from Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie

article

Search crews recovered the body of a 55-year-old man from Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie.

The drowning was reported at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, when a witness said they saw a man swimming off a boat, but he never resurfaced.

The man was wearing a life vest when he got into the water, but removed it while swimming.’

Crews continued to search for the man, and recovered his body just after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The man’s name has not yet been released.