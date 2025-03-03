Body of missing Farmers Branch man found in creek near Kaufman County Detention Center

article

The body of a missing man from Farmers Branch was found Sunday afternoon about a half mile from the Kaufman County Detention Center, according to police and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Search for Rigoberto Badillo

What we know:

Rigoberto Badillo, 49, was last seen when he was released from the custody of Kaufman County Sheriff's Department around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Police officials say his personal belongings were found abandoned near the Kaufman County Detention Center's front doors.

Surveillance footage shows Badillo in the parking lot of the Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center, which is in the same complex as the Detention Center.

His family reported him missing at 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Rigoberto Badillo's body found in creek

On Sunday, March 2, around 12:30 p.m., the Kaufman Police Department responded to a report of a body found in a creek about a half mile from the detention center, between the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and Numo Manufacturing, along the frontage road of East Hwy. 175.

Family members on social media say they were searching the area and found his body in the creek.

The person found in the creek was wearing clothing consistent with what Badillo was last seen wearing on Jan. 19, according to police.

The body was recovered from the creek and taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, where he was identified as Badillo.

What we don't know:

Kaufman Police say the investigation into Badillo's cause of death is ongoing.