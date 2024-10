article

The Brief A body was found on Loop 820 in Forest Hill early Tuesday morning. There's no word yet on whether the person was a victim of a hit-and-run crash or something else. FOX 4 is still waiting for an update from the Forest Hill Police Department.



Police are investigating after a body was found on Loop 820 southeast of Fort Worth.

Forest Hill police got a call around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday about a body lying in the road between Forest Hill Boulevard and Campus Drive.

The police department still has not released any details about what happened.

It’s not clear if the victim was hit by a car or if something else happened.