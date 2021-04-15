Bodies found in abandoned Parker County school identified as men from Austin, Waco

article

Authorities have identified the bodies found in an abandoned rural Parker County school over the weekend as two Central Texas men.

The bodies were identified as 35-year-old Efrian Mendoza, of Austin, and 26-year-old Daniel Gomez, of Waco. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both of their deaths as homicide from gunshot wounds.

Their bodies were found near the front door of the abandoned school in the 4200 block of North FM 52 in Whitt.

RELATED: 2 bodies found inside abandoned school in rural Parker County

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Weatherford PD got a call Sunday afternoon about a man who may be in danger somewhere in the "Dallas/Weatherford" area.

Another call came in later Sunday, which was transferred to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. This caller said someone was at an abandoned school with red bricks and there were shots fired.

Advertisement

Deputies searched the area and found the school in Whitt, along with the bodies of Gomez and Mendoza.

The investigation into their deaths is continuing and no further details have been released at this time.