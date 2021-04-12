2 bodies found inside abandoned school in rural Parker County

article

Two people were found dead in an abandoned building in Parker County.

Police in Weatherford said they got a vague call Sunday about someone being in danger.

Then the Parker County Sheriff’s Office got a second call about possible gunfire near an old school with red bricks. No address was given.

Sheriff’s deputies began searching and found two bodies inside an abandoned school in Whitt, northwest of Weatherford.

"It appears the two males may have died from homicidal violence," Sheriff Russ Authier said. "The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, our investigators are gathering facts and are attempting to locate possible witnesses regarding this case. As further details become available, we will release additional information."

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

It’s not clear who first alerted authorities to what happened.