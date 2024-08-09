Man who shot Tarrant County deputy was out on bond for child sex abuse charges

The man who shot a Tarrant County deputy this week in Fort Worth was wanted for violating his bond on charges of unlawfully restraining a child and sexually assaulting a child.

Bo William Aurell, 41, has now been identified through newly obtained court documents as the child sex suspect who shot a deputy Wednesday afternoon.

In December 2022, Aurell was arrested for unlawful restraint of a child. He quickly bonded out.

In January 2023, Aurell was charged with sexual assault of a child. He bonded out again.

Court records show Aurell violated that bond in March of this year.

A warrant was signed at the end of July, allowing Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies to show up to Aurell’s Fort Worth home Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Aurell opened fire, hitting Deputy Todd Tipton three times.

Tipton was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and lower back. A bullet grazed his neck. He was released just a few hours later.

Meanwhile, SWAT officers were forced to enter Aurell’s home over threats of possible hostages inside.

Aurell started shooting, prompting police to return fire. He was killed.

It’s still under investigation if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was fatally shot by SWAT officers.

A search of the home revealed no hostages.

Court records also reveal Bo Aurell’s wife, April Aurell, was also arrested in December 2022 for unlawful restraint of a child.

April’s brother, Brain Ford, spoke to FOX 4 Friday from Seguin.

"They were very secluded from everybody. He kept her away from family. They didn’t even come to Christmas no more," he said.

Ford says when his sister lost custody of her children, they went to stay with their biological father.

"They are living with the dad. The dad took custody of the kids. CPS handed them over to the dad," he said.

April isn’t currently in the Tarrant County jail. She wasn’t at the Fort Worth home when the shooting took place on Wednesday. However, she is due in court next week for her case.

At last check, Deputy Tipton is still recovering at home. He hopes to get back on duty as soon as he can.