Tarrant County deputy shot serving warrant to sexual assault of a child suspect

A Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy was shot while serving a warrant on the Haltom City-Fort Worth border on Wednesday afternoon.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn says deputies were serving three warrants for a 40-year-old man wanted for the sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and unlawful restraint of someone younger than 17.

As the deputies approached the home on Elinor Street, they were shot at by the suspect. Deputy Todd Tipton was hit three times.

Waybourn says the deputy's injuries are not life-threatening and that he has already been released from the hospital.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside of the home. SWAT teams from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Worth Police Department were called in to try to resolve the situation. The suspect told police that he had hostages inside the home.

At one point, the suspect shot at SWAT officers, who returned fire.

Haltom City police say the suspect was shot and killed, but it is not clear if the SWAT officers shot the suspect or if the suspect shot himself.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Fort Worth SWAT officers received minor injuries due to glass while breaching the home.

Waybourn says one of the bullets grazed the back of Deputy Tipton's neck, one hit the deputy in the arm and a third hit him in the lower back.

Thankfully, he won’t need immediate surgery.

"The good news is our deputy is going to be just fine," Waybourn said. "He’s alert. He’s conscious. He’s talking. He’s seeing his family and we’re pretty happy about that."

The deputy is an experienced fugitive and SWAT officer.

Dozens of police vehicles were in the area of Chesser Boyer Road and 28th Street.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Fort Worth police are letting people in the area back into their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.