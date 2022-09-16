Blue Mound police chief unexpectedly resigns as city leaders discuss slashing police budget

article

The police chief of the town of Blue Mound shocked many in attendance at a city council meeting on Thursday when he abruptly resigned as city leaders discussed slashing the city's police budget.

Police chief Dusty Steele resigned on Thursday night as the city discussed the newly proposed budget.

The proposed budget for the police department in 2022-2023 was $985,459. The budget for 2021-2022 was $1,015,600.

In a statement to FOX 4 Blue Mound mayor Darlene Copeland addressed social media rumors that the city was attempting to defend the police, "There was never any talk by city council or myself about defunding the Police Department"

The mayor went on to say, "Like many other cities, times are hard, inflation is at an all-time high and hard decisions have to be made when it comes to budget. Outsourcing the police dispatch was one of many options laid out for the council to make decisions on."

Mayor Copeland says the town appreciates Steele for his service to Blue Mound.

