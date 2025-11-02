Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting East Texas police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Texas - A man is on the run after allegedly shooting a police officer in Jacksonville, Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert for the suspect's capture Sunday evening.
Blue Alert: Bobby Dennis
What we know:
Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, is believed to have shot a Jacksonville Police Department officer around 4:41 p.m. Sunday. The officer was on duty when he encountered Dennis.
JPD said the officer was flown to a hospital in Tyler, where he was last reported as stable.
They say Dennis is armed with a rifle and is considered dangerous.
According to the Blue Alert, Dennis is described as 5'9", 152 pounds and last seen wearing all black clothing. He's believed to be driving a gray GMC Sierra pickup.
What you can do:
Do not approach Dennis if you see him. Call 911 with any information you may have.
The Source: Information in this report came from Jacksonville PD and Texas DPS.