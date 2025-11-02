Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting East Texas police officer

article

The Brief A Blue Alert has been issued for Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, accused of shooting a Jacksonville police officer Sunday afternoon. The officer was airlifted to a Tyler hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said. Dennis is armed and dangerous, last seen wearing all black and driving a gray GMC Sierra.



A man is on the run after allegedly shooting a police officer in Jacksonville, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert for the suspect's capture Sunday evening.

Blue Alert: Bobby Dennis

What we know:

Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, is believed to have shot a Jacksonville Police Department officer around 4:41 p.m. Sunday. The officer was on duty when he encountered Dennis.

JPD said the officer was flown to a hospital in Tyler, where he was last reported as stable.

They say Dennis is armed with a rifle and is considered dangerous.

According to the Blue Alert, Dennis is described as 5'9", 152 pounds and last seen wearing all black clothing. He's believed to be driving a gray GMC Sierra pickup.

What you can do:

Do not approach Dennis if you see him. Call 911 with any information you may have.