Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting East Texas police officer

By
Published  November 2, 2025 9:39pm CST
Texas
Bobby Dennis

The Brief

    • A Blue Alert has been issued for Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, accused of shooting a Jacksonville police officer Sunday afternoon.
    • The officer was airlifted to a Tyler hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.
    • Dennis is armed and dangerous, last seen wearing all black and driving a gray GMC Sierra. 

JACKSONVILLE, Texas - A man is on the run after allegedly shooting a police officer in Jacksonville, Texas. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert for the suspect's capture Sunday evening. 

Blue Alert: Bobby Dennis

What we know:

Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, is believed to have shot a Jacksonville Police Department officer around 4:41 p.m. Sunday. The officer was on duty when he encountered Dennis. 

JPD said the officer was flown to a hospital in Tyler, where he was last reported as stable. 

They say Dennis is armed with a rifle and is considered dangerous. 

According to the Blue Alert, Dennis is described as 5'9", 152 pounds and last seen wearing all black clothing. He's believed to be driving a gray GMC Sierra pickup. 

What you can do:

Do not approach Dennis if you see him. Call 911 with any information you may have. 

The Source: Information in this report came from Jacksonville PD and Texas DPS. 

