Blue Alert suspect faces life sentence in shooting of East Texas officer

The Brief Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, has been indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm after allegedly shooting a Jacksonville police officer. Dennis, a three-time convicted felon, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the federal firearms charges. The November 4 shooting sparked a Blue Alert and a two-day manhunt before Dennis was found hiding in a bunker.



The man arrested in connection with the shooting of a Jacksonville, Texas, police officer has been indicted by a grand jury.

The subject of an early November Blue Alert now faces life in prison for the alleged crime.

Bobby Dennis indicted

The latest:

Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, of Jacksonville, has been named in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury.

Dennis is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Texas, says. He's been convicted of felonies three times in the past; once in Smith County, Texas, and twice in Arkansas.

If convicted of the federal firearms charges, Dennis faces up to life in prison.

Texas Blue Alert suspect

The backstory:

Dennis is believed to have shot a Jacksonville Police Department officer around 4:41 p.m. on Nov. 4. The officer was on duty when she encountered Dennis.

The new release says Dennis shot the officer twice with an AR-15-style rifle, fired more rounds at her, her K-9, and her car before fleeing the scene.

The incident led to a multi-agency manhunt, during which Jacksonville-area schools canceled classes for two days. He was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list during the hunt.

Dennis was arrested on Nov. 5 at a homemade bunker in Cuney, Texas, the new release says. He was allegedly found there with another illegal gun, in addition to four reportedly found during a search of his Jacksonville home.