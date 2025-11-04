Texas Blue Alert suspect accused of shooting officer now 'Most Wanted' fugitive

article

The Brief Bobby Dennis, accused of shooting a Jacksonville police officer, has been added to Texas DPS’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. A $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to his capture. Dennis is considered armed and dangerous, last seen in a gray GMC Sierra with Texas plate TRW3919.



A suspect wanted for the shooting of a Jacksonville, Texas, police officer has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Bobby Dennis on Most Wanted list

The latest:

Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, is now a "most wanted" fugitive in the state of Texas, DPS announced Tuesday.

Those with information on his whereabouts who wish to receive the reward should submit their tips to Crime Stoppers.

Jacksonville officer shooting

The backstory:

Dennis is believed to have shot a Jacksonville Police Department officer around 4:41 p.m. Sunday. The officer was on duty when he encountered Dennis.

JPD said the officer was flown to a hospital in Tyler, where he was last reported as stable.

Featured article

They say Dennis is armed with a rifle and is considered dangerous.

According to the Blue Alert, Dennis is described as 5'9", 152 pounds and last seen wearing all black clothing.

He's believed to be driving a gray GMC Sierra pickup. Monday, the alert was updated to say the truck has the license plate number TRW3919.