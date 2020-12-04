Black Girl Magic Museum opens in Mesquite

article

A pop-up museum has opened in Mesquite to celebrate Black culture and Black women.

The Black Girl Magic Museum features nine rooms that tell the story of Black women who have made an impact on history.

They range from the Say Her Name Room, which represents women who were killed, to the It’s Not A Moment, It’s A Movement Room, which highlights women like Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

The museum's founder says the inspiration comes from a lack of representation.

“We can be a Black Barbie, we can be a queen, our melanin is poppin’, as we say right now, so I wanted to do that,” said founder Dominque Hamilton. “So really taking history and paying homage to Breonna Taylor, Miss Jefferson, and all the women who have passed away due to things that have transpired.”

The museum opened on Gus Thomasson Road in Mesquite in November and will run through March 1.

Coronavirus safety protocols are in place -- including mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing.