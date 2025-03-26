Bishop T.D. Jakes suffered ‘massive heart attack' during health scare

article

The Brief Bishop T.D. Jakes says his health scare in November was because of a "massive heart attack." Jakes revealed the news on Wednesday during a television interview. The Potter's House of Dallas megachurch founder was rushed offstage during a sermon after he collapsed and started to shake.



The Potter’s House of Dallas founder Bishop T.D. Jakes has finally revealed the cause of the health scare that had him rushed off the stage during a sermon in November.

T.D. Jakes Heart Attack

What's new:

In an interview on the television show TODAY, Jakes said doctors told him he had a "massive heart attack" and that if he’d arrived five minutes later, he would have died.

But the Dallas megachurch pastor said he didn’t realize he was having a heart attack because he didn’t have any of the normal symptoms like numbness or a sharp pain.

Instead, Jakes said he just felt like he was drifting off to sleep.

In reality, doctors told him he was preaching with only half of his heart working.

T.D. Jakes Rushed Off Stage

The backstory:

Jakes collapsed on stage at the end of a Sunday sermon on Nov. 24.

Video from the church’s stream posted on social media showed the 67-year-old preacher lowering his microphone while starting to shake. He was quickly rushed off stage.

Jakes said on social media days later that it was "not a stroke." However, he said the medical emergency "could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention."

Jakes took some time to recover after being released from the hospital and then returned to the stage at the Potter’s House on New Year’s Eve.

Featured article

Who is Bishop T.D. Jakes?

Bishop T.D. Jakes founded The Potter's House Church in Dallas in 1996.

The non-denominational church has grown to more than 30,000 members.

According to the church's website, Jakes has advised three presidents and was a featured speaker at the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009.