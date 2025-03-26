Expand / Collapse search

Bishop T.D. Jakes suffered ‘massive heart attack' during health scare

By
Published  March 26, 2025 1:25pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 26: Bishop TD Jakes speaks during Woman Evolve 2024 at Globe Life Field on September 26, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Bishop T.D. Jakes says his health scare in November was because of a "massive heart attack."
    • Jakes revealed the news on Wednesday during a television interview.
    • The Potter's House of Dallas megachurch founder was rushed offstage during a sermon after he collapsed and started to shake.

DALLAS - The Potter’s House of Dallas founder Bishop T.D. Jakes has finally revealed the cause of the health scare that had him rushed off the stage during a sermon in November.

T.D. Jakes Heart Attack

Bishop T.D. Jakes gives update on health

Bishop T.D. Jakes addressed his health scare on Sunday. Jakes called the scare a "life-threatening calamity" that required surgery.

What's new:

In an interview on the television show TODAY, Jakes said doctors told him he had a "massive heart attack" and that if he’d arrived five minutes later, he would have died.

But the Dallas megachurch pastor said he didn’t realize he was having a heart attack because he didn’t have any of the normal symptoms like numbness or a sharp pain.

Instead, Jakes said he just felt like he was drifting off to sleep.

In reality, doctors told him he was preaching with only half of his heart working.

T.D. Jakes Rushed Off Stage

Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency during sermon

Prayers are pouring in after a North Texas church pastor suffered a health scare during Sunday service.

The backstory:

Jakes collapsed on stage at the end of a Sunday sermon on Nov. 24.

Video from the church’s stream posted on social media showed the 67-year-old preacher lowering his microphone while starting to shake. He was quickly rushed off stage.

Jakes said on social media days later that it was "not a stroke." However, he said the medical emergency "could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention."

Jakes took some time to recover after being released from the hospital and then returned to the stage at the Potter’s House on New Year’s Eve. 

Featured

Bishop TD Jakes makes NYE return to The Potter’s House after health scare
article

Bishop TD Jakes makes NYE return to The Potter’s House after health scare

Just a few weeks after suffering a health scare, Bishop TD Jakes spoke to his congregation at The Potter's House of Dallas on New Year's Eve.

Who is Bishop T.D. Jakes?

Bishop T.D. Jakes founded The Potter's House Church in Dallas in 1996.

The non-denominational church has grown to more than 30,000 members.

According to the church's website, Jakes has advised three presidents and was a featured speaker at the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009.

The Source: The information in this story comes from an interview Bishop T.D. Jakes gave to TODAY, the Potter's House of Dallas, and past news coverage.

DallasReligionHealth