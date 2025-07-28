Birria tacos recipe from Neon Cactus

Ingredients:

2 ½ Lb. Boneless Beef Chuck

1 ½ Lb. Boneless Short Rib

2 Tbl. Kosher Salt

¾ Cup Blend Oil

8 ea. Ancho Chili – Destemmed and deseeded

8 ea. Guajillo Chili – Destemmed and deseeded

5 ea. Arbol Chili – Destemmed and deseeded

1 ea. White Onion – Peeled & Quartered

2 ea. Carrots – Peeled and 1 inch slice

3 ea. Celery Stalks – 1 inch slice

12 ea. Garlic Cloves – Peeled

½ Cup Beef Base

1 Tbl. Black Peppercorn

5 ea. Bay leaf

2 tsp. Mexican Oregano

½ Cup Tomato Paste

1 pc. Mexican Cinnamon

For Tacos:

12 ea. White Corn Tortilla

½ Cup Oil – from Cooking the beef

1 ½ Cups Oaxaca cheese Blend

3 Cups Shredded beef Mix

1/3 Cup Finely Sliced Scallion

1 ½ Cups Beef Consommé – from cooking the beef

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a Dutch oven, until it gets to smoking point.

2. Season the beef liberally with salt and get a hard sear on all sides. You may have to do this in smaller batches. Once browned, remove and reserve.

3. In the same Dutch oven, add the garlic and chili, cook for a minute until well toasted, Add in the onion carrot and celery cook until they are lightly browned. Then add the beef base, black peppercorn, Bay leaf, Mexican oregano, tomato and cinnamon. Now add 2 qt of water, bring to a simmer and then add back this reserved beef.

4. Bring to boiling, simmer and cover for 2 to 2 1/2 hours checking periodically to make sure that there's enough liquid. If needed add more water to keep the beef submerged.

5. Once the beef is cooked completely allow it to cool in the same cooking liquid for a couple of hours. This ensures that the beef does not dry out.

6. Once it is cool remove the beef from the cooking liquid, throw away the cinnamon stick and blend the rest in a liquidizer to get a smooth paste.

7. Pass this sauce through a strainer and reserve.

8. Shred the beef with a couple of forks and add back a cup of the sauce to keep the meat moist and hydrated. Reserve.

9. To make tacos, Dip the white corn tortillas in the oil reserved from cooking the beef. While it is cooking on the flat top go ahead and cover completely with the Oaxaca cheese blend. Add the shredded beef. When the cheese is melted, fold in half and make sure both sides are crisped well. Serve garnished with finely sliced scallion. Serve with a side of the beef consommé as a dipping sauce.