Billy Can Can's heirloom tomato salad recipe | The Ten

Ingredients:

1/8 of a ripe cantaloupe or muskmelon, cut into large dice

A few sprigs of mint

A few sprigs of basil

A few tablespoons simple syrup (if the melon is not sweet)

1 cup ciabatta torn into small bite-sized pieces

2 thin slices prosciutto or other cured ham

1 English cucumber, peeled and cut in half lengthwise

2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, all shapes, color and sizes, cut into bite-sized pieces (use different shapes preferred)

A few slices of julienned red onion

3 tablespoons Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette (see recipe below)

Directions:

1. To compress the melon, place the melon, mint, basil and simple syrup (if using) in a cryovac bag (if you have a Food Saver), or a plastic zipper bag (if you don’t). If using a Food Saver, remove the air and let the melon compress in the fridge at least two hours, or overnight. If using a zipper bag, use your fingers to press as much air out of the bag as you can and refrigerate at least two hours, or overnight.

2. Make ciabatta croutons: Heat the oven to 325 degrees F. Spread the torn ciabatta on a baking sheet and bake until the croutons are crisp throughout, about 20 minutes or longer. Set aside.

3. Raise the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Lay the prosciutto slices on a baking sheet and bake till the edges start to turn golden-brown, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let the prosciutto cool on the pan – the slices will crisp as they cool. Once they’re cool, break them into large bite-sized pieces and set aside.

4. Heat a grill pan over high heat till very hot. If the cucumber’s seeds are tough, while the grill pan is heating, use a spoon to scoop out the seeds; discard the seeds. Lay the cucumber halves on the hot grill pan. Sear until the surface is nicely caramelized, then turn them over and sear on the other side till nicely caramelized. Cut into 1/3-inch slices.

5. Assemble the salad: Drain the melon and place it in a large bowl with the tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Toss with the vinaigrette; taste and adjust the seasoning. Add the prosciutto, toss again, strew with the red onion slivers and serve.

Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

A few grinds of black pepper

Directions:

1. Place the vinegar in a small bowl with the salt, paprika, brown sugar and garlic; whisk to combine.

2. Slowly whisk in the olive oil.