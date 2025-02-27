Bill filed to protect Texas renters in cases of justified force

The Brief The story of a Fort Worth mom's legal battle after she shot and killed a burglary suspect entering her apartment has inspired a Texas lawmaker to act. State Rep. Carrie Isaac filed a bill that would protect renters from facing eviction if they use justified force, including deadly force, to protect themselves or their families. The Aleah Wallace Act reportedly has support in the Texas House and Senate.



A Texas lawmaker has filed legislation that would protect renters from facing eviction if they use justified force to protect themselves or their families in their rental homes or apartments.

Fort Worth mom fatally shoots 14-year-old breaking into her apartment

The backstory:

It was a North Texas case that moved State Rep. Carrie Isaac to act.

In December of 2023, Fort Worth resident Aleah Wallace shot and killed someone attempting to enter her apartment through the window in her 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Related article

This was after the single mother of four had been burglarized several times, including once earlier that day.

The person who died was, unfortunately, a 14-year-old boy.

"I didn’t know he was 14 when he was on the other side of that window. All I knew was that somebody could come in here and hurt me or my kids. That’s it," she told FOX 4 in 2023.

Days later, she was notified that she would be evicted because her lease said no weapons could be on the property.

Related article

The outcome:

A Tarrant County grand jury cleared Wallace of any wrongdoing in April of last year.

Her eviction was stopped after North Texas attorney Mark Melton took her case pro bono.

State Rep. Isaac, a Republican from Central Texas, also saw the story on the news and began raising her voice to defend Wallace’s right to protect her family.

State Rep. Isaac files the Aleah Wallace Act

What they're saying:

For State Rep. Isaac, it was not just a renter’s rights issue but a Second Amendment issue as well.

"When I heard her story, I was just furious," she said. "It was just an injustice, and I don’t know why we would treat renters any different than we would homeowners."

Related article

Isaac filed HB 2879, or the Aleah Wallace Act, to protect a renter’s right to defend themselves and others where they live.

It prevents condominium associations from imposing fines or adverse actions against residents who use justified force.

It also prevents landlords from evicting tenants for lawfully defending themselves or others.

The use of force is justified if the individual is not charged, indicted, or is found not guilty of any offense related to their actions.

"I had no idea we had citizens in the state of Texas that were not able to exercise their Second Amendment right. So now this just makes it more clear that your landlord does not have the right to take away your Second Amendment," Isaac said.

What's next:

Isaac said other lawmakers are in line with her.

"I’ve got a lot of support from my fellow legislators, and I’ve been told that we believe this is going to move pretty fast. So I’m excited," she said.

If it passes the House and the Senate and is signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, it would go into effect on Sept. 1.