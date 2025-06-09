Abilene man killed in Possum Kingdom Lake propeller strike

article

The Brief A 23-year-old Abilene man died Friday after being struck by a boat propeller on Possum Kingdom Lake. The boat operator, Justin Mitchell Pillard, 21, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. The incident is currently under investigation by Texas Game Wardens.



Texas Game Wardens, the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office and Sacred Cross EMS responded to a propeller strike on Possum Kingdom Lake on the evening of June 6.

What we know:

A 23-year-old Abilene man was being pulled on a tube when he was struck by the vessel’s propeller.

Three people were on board the vessel at the time.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vessel operator, Justin Mitchell Pillard, 21, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

What we don't know:

Further details are currently unavailable out of respect for the victim’s family.

Texas Game Wardens are conducting an ongoing investigation.