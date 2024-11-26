Social media stars Big Justice, A.J. bring the boom to Arlington BBQ shop

article

Social media stars A.J. "Big Boom" Befumo and Big Justice were in Arlington on Tuesday and made a stop at a popular barbecue shop.

Hurtado Barbecue posted a video of the father-son duo recording a video.

A.J. and Big Justice are known for their food reviews, giving them a boom or doom.

They rose to fame with their reviews of Costco foods and now have more than 2.3 million followers on TikTok. Their song "We Bring the BOOM!" has more than a million views on YouTube.

Their fellow social media star, The Rizzler, was not seen in the video.

The two ate the chopped brisket sandwich at Hurtados, giving it "five big booms."

The video they are recording has not been posted on social media as of Tuesday night.

In the video, you can see AJ is wearing a boot on his foot.

Befumo confirmed that he broke his foot while wrestling with All Elite Wrestling in New Jersey on Saturday night.