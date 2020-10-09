Big changes coming for Red River Showdown due to health pandemic

article

Saturday is the annual North Texas tradition that typically draws huge crowds: The Red River Showdown.

But most fans will be watching it when it airs on FOX 4 rather than inside the Cotton Bowl. There are major changes because of the pandemic.

The State Fair of Texas and the Red River Showdown are a Dallas tradition. This year, the tradition had to be altered.

Texas and OU fans came Friday for the drive-through fair experience.

With only 25 percent of fans allowed inside the Cotton Bowl Saturday, many still came to Fair Park for some food and a picture with Big Tex.

“This year is different,” said Texas fan Cindy Hull. “I have not missed this game in 34 years, so I am going to be sitting in my den watching instead of out there.”

Advertisement

“Coming to the game and then spending six or eight hours on the midway, it’s a big deal in our family,” said Texas fan John Gates.

Right outside of the Cotton Bowl, there will be a small fair experience for fans. About 25 concession vendors will be available near the midway when gates open at 8 a.m.

“This is a huge blessing for us,” said Nate Janousek with Fun Biz Concessions. “These are our regular employees. They represent a mom and a dad and they have bills that need to be paid.”

As for the big game, social distancing and masks will be enforced.

“The only people who are going to be allowed out here tomorrow are game ticket holders, and you need to make sure to have on your mask,” said Karissa Condoianis, with the State Fair of Texas.

There will be glass barriers at concessions, and cashless payments are preferred. Cloth or medical masks that fully cover the face and nose are required. Fans will be turned away if they only have on a neck gaiter or a face shield.

More than 90,000 fans fill the Cotton Bowl every year for the big rivalry. With only a fraction allowed inside, fans are making plans to watch it on TV on FOX 4.

“We are going to have our own state fair and game at our house tomorrow and have some friends in the backyard where it’s safe to be and have it on TV and have a good time,” Gates said.

There will not be tailgating on Saturday. Also, the drive-through fair will be closed.