Beto O'Rourke refuses to rule out Senate run

The Brief Beto O'Rourke spoke to a group of supporters in Denton this weekend. O'Rourke would not rule out a possible run when asked. The former Congressman ran for Senate in 2018, but was defeated by Ted Cruz.



Is Beto O'Rourke thinking about another run in Texas?

The former Texas Congressman wouldn't rule it out at an event in Denton this weekend.

O'Rourke on possible Senate run

What they're saying:

On Saturday, O'Rourke held a town hall meeting at Anderson's Eatery & Distillery.

During the event, someone asked the former Congressman if he would run for Senate.

O'Rourke said his current work with his voter mobilization group Powered By People is fulfilling, but he would not close the door on a campaign.

"If it comes to pass, that this is what the people of Texas want, that it's the highest and best use of what I can give to you, then yes, I will," O'Rourke said.

The former Congressman has held multiple events in recent weeks.

So far, no big-name Democrats have announced that they are running in 2026.

Beto O'Rourke's past campaigns

The backstory:

O'Rourke has not held elected office since 2019.

He served as the representative for Texas' 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019.

He ran for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz in 2018, losing by 2.6 percent.

O'Rourke then ran for president in 2020, but suspended his campaign during the Democratic primary.

The El Paso native was the Democratic party's nominee for governor in 2022. He was beaten by Gov. Greg Abbott by nearly 11 percent.

In his concession speech, O'Rourke said "I'm in this fight for life."

Battle for U.S. Senate Seat

What we know:

There will be a contested Republican primary for Senate.

Incumbent John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton have both announced a run for the seat in 2026.

What we don't know:

Some other names have been floated as possibilities for a run, including Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt and former Democrat Congressman Colin Allred.

Neither have officially filed to run.