Beto O'Rourke refuses to rule out Senate run
DENTON, Texas - Is Beto O'Rourke thinking about another run in Texas?
The former Texas Congressman wouldn't rule it out at an event in Denton this weekend.
O'Rourke on possible Senate run
What they're saying:
On Saturday, O'Rourke held a town hall meeting at Anderson's Eatery & Distillery.
During the event, someone asked the former Congressman if he would run for Senate.
O'Rourke said his current work with his voter mobilization group Powered By People is fulfilling, but he would not close the door on a campaign.
"If it comes to pass, that this is what the people of Texas want, that it's the highest and best use of what I can give to you, then yes, I will," O'Rourke said.
The former Congressman has held multiple events in recent weeks.
So far, no big-name Democrats have announced that they are running in 2026.
Beto O'Rourke's past campaigns
The backstory:
O'Rourke has not held elected office since 2019.
He served as the representative for Texas' 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019.
He ran for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz in 2018, losing by 2.6 percent.
O'Rourke then ran for president in 2020, but suspended his campaign during the Democratic primary.
The El Paso native was the Democratic party's nominee for governor in 2022. He was beaten by Gov. Greg Abbott by nearly 11 percent.
In his concession speech, O'Rourke said "I'm in this fight for life."
Battle for U.S. Senate Seat
What we know:
There will be a contested Republican primary for Senate.
Incumbent John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton have both announced a run for the seat in 2026.
What we don't know:
Some other names have been floated as possibilities for a run, including Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt and former Democrat Congressman Colin Allred.
Neither have officially filed to run.
The Source: Information in this article comes from comments made by Beto O'Rourke on April 26, 2025 in Denton Texas. Other information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.