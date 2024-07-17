List: 5 North Texas cities offer best quality of life in the state, 1 among the worst

article

When it comes to quality of life in the Lone Star State, five North Texas cities are setting the standards.

The online lawncare booking service, LawnStarter, recently released a list of the country’s leading cities for quality of life.

The list compares 500 of the largest cities in the United States based on 16 categories such as housing and infrastructure, healthcare access, education, safety, economic stability, and recreational facilities.

The city of Allen is ranked No. 1 in Texas and 59th overall. It’s immediately followed by Frisco, McKinney, and then Flower Mound. Plano ranks eighth in the state.

One North Texas city sits near the bottom of the list. Mesquite is the eighth worst city for quality of life in Texas, according to LawnStarter.

10 Best Cities for Quality of Life in Texas (overall U.S. ranking)

Allen (59) Frisco (62) McKinney (78) Flower Mound (89) Sugar Land (103) Cedar Park (156) Georgetown (157) Plano (162) Austin (206) League City (215)

10 Worst Cities for Quality of Life in Texas (overall U.S. ranking)

Pharr (498) Pasadena (497) Brownsville (496) Baytown (495) Beaumont (493) Corpus Christi (492) Laredo (491) Mesquite (486) McAllen (485) Mission (484)

The lists were released in part to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month.

LawnStarter suggests cities can improve their rankings by investing in green spaces, improving healthcare infrastructure, and promoting economic development to create more livable cities.

For the full list of rankings, visit https://www.lawnstarter.com/blog/studies/best-quality-of-life/.