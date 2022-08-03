Best places to swim in the Dallas-area

With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas.

Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out.

Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth

Burger's Lake

Burger’s Lake, which opened in 1928, is a swimming, swinging and sliding spot with sandy beaches in – believe it or not – Fort Worth.

"It’s beautiful. You get that trapeze where you’re going 25 feet into a natural, spring-fed lake. It’s just beautiful plus the slides. Then you have little mushrooms with the water coming down, little picnic areas for the family. So it’s such a fun thing to do close to Dallas and enjoy with the family when it’s so hot," Serna said.

Epic Waters, Grand Prairie

Epic Waters

This water park in Grand Prairie is epic in part for being indoors.

Even though it’s still hot outside, Serna is already thinking about the colder months. Epic Waters is open year-round and even when it’s cold or raining.

"I’ve been in the winter and it’s just like you’re going from being cold and layered up to being in the tropics. It’s so warm and they have so much going on there," she said.

The water park features slides, a lazy river, wave rider, splash pad and more.

RoughRiders Lazy River, Frisco

Frisco RoughRiders Lazy River

The coolest way to watch baseball is in the lazy river at the RoughRiders ballpark in Frisco.

Serna said she thinks every baseball park should have a lazy river.

"It’s cool because obviously you’re watching the game. You have a drink. They also have days you can go with the whole family but they also have adults-only days," she said.

Jack Carter Pool, Plano

Jack Carter Pool

For the whole family, you can’t beat Jack Carter Pool in Plano.

"It’s basically a water park in a community pool but everyone can go and visit. They have high-diving boards. They have a wave rider as well, water slides, a lazy river, swimming – all that you can get at a water park but at a community place," Serna said.

Waco Surf, Waco

Waco Surf

It’s a little further out but Waco Surf is definitely worth the trip.

Just finding a place to surf near DFW is hard and often the waves aren’t that big. Waco Surf is only an hour and a half away and has man-made waves for surfers of all levels.

"We started off with a beginner’s lesson which was really great and then we got out there. And every hour they change the wave levels. So, whether you’re a beginner or you’re an expert, you’re going to find the one and really get comfortable doing it," Serna said.

Even for those who aren’t into surfing, there’s a swim-up bar where people can enjoy a drink and watch some of the professional surfers do some amazing tricks.

You can find this list and more Dallas-area destinations at www.mycurlyadventures.com.