Man charged after hit-and-run put his best friend on life support

The Brief Daniel Lester is on life support after being hit by a car driven by his best friend, who fled the scene. Lester's family believes the incident was an accident but is devastated his friend didn't stop to help. Charges against the friend could change once Lester is taken off life support and his organs are donated.



Daniel Lester’s family believes it was an accident, but they say what hurts the most is knowing that Lester’s best friend fled the scene.

What we know:

The Lester family learned that he had been hit by a car at the intersection of Clifford Street and Western Trade Drive.

Another close family friend was there when it happened and told the family that Daniel got out to confront the driver of a truck who almost hit his car.

They say Lester’s best friend, David Hall, was also there and got out of his car too.

David Hall

Daniel’s sister, Presley Lester, describes the tragic moments that follow.

"The truck fled, and David tried to go after the truck and hit Danny," said Presley.

Lester’s family believed it was not intentional, but police say Hall didn't stop to check on his friend.

Fort Worth police say he drove off and turned himself in several hours later.

What they're saying:

"I know it was an accident, but how can you leave your best friend laying there," said Presley. "I feel like I wouldn’t have so much anger at it if he didn’t flee and hide out as long as he did. That’s what bothers me the most. He fled, and I feel, you know, there’s something that needs to be served for fleeing the way that he did."

Presley Lester

What's next:

Lester is currently only alive through life support.

The family has made the decision to donate his organs, which will happen on Tuesday. Presley believes it's what the father of two would have wanted.

Daniel’s namesake will live on with his nephew, due August 1.

"He was a great guy, taken too soon," said Presley. "I’m naming him Daniel. I feel like that’s the way my brother would want to be honored."

Daniel Lester leaves behind a longtime girlfriend and mother of his two sons, both under the age of three.

Daniel Lester

Hall is currently facing charges of a collision involving serious bodily injury.

Once Daniel Lester is taken off life support, those charges could change.