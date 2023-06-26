Princeton man sentenced to 45 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

A 38-year-old man from Princeton was sentenced to 45 years behind bars without a chance of parole for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Benny Phennel sexually abused the victim over the course of two years, starting when the victim was just 10 years old.

Benny Phennel (Source: Collin County)

The victim told family members about the assault when they became worried about another child who was going to spend the night with Phennel.

When confronted by the victim's family Phennel allegedly admitted he "messed around" with the victim.

The victim testified in court against Phennel, and a jury found him guilty.

"We are proud of this child victim’s courage to disclose her abuse to an adult and to testify against her abuser. And how admirable that her motivation was to protect another child," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.

By law, all punishments for those found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child is not eligible for parole.