Benefit show held for Dallas comedian killed in hit-and-run

The Brief A benefit show was held for Henry Cruz, a Dallas comedian killed in a hit-and-run. Cruz, 29, was hit while walking with friends, and the suspect driver has not been located. Police have only a limited description of the suspect vehicle, a "dark car."



They say laughter is the best medicine, and Saturday night, folks in the North Texas comedy scene were not only looking to heal, but also raise some money.

A benefit performance was held Saturday evening at the Shark's Comedy Club in Downtown Dallas for 29-year-old Henry Cruz.

This show comes hours after a memorial service to celebrate Cruz’s life. This Saturday has seen tears turn to smiles and joy with the determination to keep going and laughing.

Dallas comedian fatal hit-and-run

29-year-old Henry Cruz died after being hit by a car while walking home after a show early Saturday morning.

The backstory:

Cruz, a local stand-up comedian, was tragically killed last weekend in a hit-and-run crash while walking with some friends.

Dallas police say the driver has still not been located.

Henry Cruz benefit show

What's new:

The Shark Comedy Club in Downtown Dallas is filled with tiny tributes to Cruz.

The tragic incident happened while the comedian was leaving the same club.

Henry Cruz

What they're saying:

"Honestly, we keep cracking jokes, and I can hear his laugh, I hear his little mannerisms, his voice," said friend Sagen Butler.

29-year-old Cruz, shown here in one of his stand-up performances, had been doing comedy professionally for more than two years. His friends say he was fearless and determined, as well as a kind soul.

His best friend, Angel Hernandez, remembers Henry's first comedy show.

"Henry was my boy. He definitely made me laugh every single day," said Hernandez. "It’s been tears every single day, and tonight is all about his memory, His legacy what he did as a person in the comedy scene."

Henry Cruz

"I can’t give up now because he was, he was going to make it. He was going to make it. He’s so funny and he worked so hard and so deserved it. Now it’s like I have to keep pushing forward because we were in it together and if, I can’t do it with him, I know he’s with me in spirit," said Butler.

Henry Cruz killer still at large

The suspect, who struck Cruz just off Main Street at the I-75 and I-45 freeway ramp, is still unidentified.

Dallas police have little to go on with the investigation. The only suspect vehicle description they have is a dark car.

"I'm just hoping someone would turn themselves in. If it was me in that situation, I wouldn’t have a clear conscience at all," said Hernandez.