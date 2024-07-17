Dozens of cars at Benbrook apartment broken into 2 nights in a row

article

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Benbrook are looking for the people responsible for breaking into dozens of vehicles at the same apartment complex two nights in a row.

Some of the victims only had their car windows broken, but others had electronics and even firearms stolen.

Patrick Holt had his truck broken into twice while parked outside the apartment complex near I-20 and Highway 377.

First early Tuesday morning, then again early Wednesday.

"I was like there is no way they hit me twice. Back-to-back nights. They knew nothing was in the truck. Why come back?" Holt said.

He and his wife Stephanie were woken up on Wednesday morning by Benbrook Police.

"They said, I know it's 3 a.m., sorry to wake you up, but you got hit again," she said.

Nothing was taken from Holt's truck, but for his fellow tenants, firearms were taken along with electronics and other valuables.

Wednesday's rain caused people to hang up trash bags to protect their vehicles.

Benbrook police confirmed to FOX 4 that nearly two dozen vehicles were broken into over the two nights.

When the thieves came back the second time on Wednesday morning, officers tried to intercept the suspects.

Instead, there was a chase and police lost them.

No arrests were made.

Investigators are now looking through surveillance video handed over by apartment management.

In an email to tenants, Aura Benbrook says police will provide extra patrols, and they are planning to hire private security.

The Holts are wondering if the suspects will be back again.

"This would be the third night, and I am hoping it doesn’t happen again," said Holt.

FOX 4 reached out to the apartment complex today for a statement, but we haven't heard back yet.

Benbrook Police is encouraging people to not keep firearms in your vehicles overnight.

