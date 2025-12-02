Beheaded bison found in North Texas; sheriff searching for suspects
COOKE COUNTY, Texas - The Cooke County Sheriff's Office is needing information about the person(s) responsible for killing a bison last week.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, the bison was unlawfully shot and killed on some private property located near County Road 301 and FM 3108, south of Lindsay, which is about 40 miles north of Denton.
The suspect(s) removed the animal's head and left the carcass behind.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 940-665-3471. For those who want to stay anonymous, email the information to tips@co.cooke.tx.us.
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those involved.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Cooke County Sheriff's Office.