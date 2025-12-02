Beheaded bison found in North Texas; sheriff searching for suspects

article

The Brief A bison was unlawfully shot and killed on a property in Cooke County, Texas, between November 23 and November 26. The individual or individuals responsible removed the animal's head and left the rest of the carcass behind near County Road 301. The Cooke County Sheriff's Office is seeking information and offering a $3,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.



The Cooke County Sheriff's Office is needing information about the person(s) responsible for killing a bison last week.

Beheaded bison found in North Texas

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, the bison was unlawfully shot and killed on some private property located near County Road 301 and FM 3108, south of Lindsay, which is about 40 miles north of Denton.

The suspect(s) removed the animal's head and left the carcass behind.

Source: Cooke County Sheriff's Office

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 940-665-3471. For those who want to stay anonymous, email the information to tips@co.cooke.tx.us.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those involved.