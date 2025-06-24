Beef gravy recipe from Maple Leaf Diner | The Ten

Ingredients:

5 cups Hot Water (divided)

3 tbsp All-Purpose Flour

1-2 tbsp Beef Base (adjust based on beef trimmings and juice)

1 Bay Leaf

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Onion Powder

1/2 tsp Dried Rosemary

1/2 tsp Dried Thyme

1/4 tsp Ground Sage

1/2 to 1 cup Roast Beef Trimmings & Juices (with fat if available)

Directions:

1. Prepare the Base: In a medium saucepan, combine 3.5 cups hot water, roast beef trimmings and juice,

and beef base (start with 1 tbsp and increase to taste if fewer trimmings are used). Stir to dissolve.

2. Add Spices: Add bay leaf, garlic powder, onion powder, rosemary, thyme, and sage. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

3. Simmer & Reduce: Once boiling, reduce to a simmer for 15-20 minutes, allowing flavors to concentrate.

Remove bay leaf after simmering.

4. Thicken the Gravy: In a separate bowl, mix 3 tbsp flour with 1.5 cups cold water to create a smooth slurry. Slowly pour slurry into the simmering gravy, stirring constantly.

- Add more beef base to the flour slurry to intensify flavor or adjust thickness.

5. Finish Cooking: Continue cooking on medium heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes until the gravy thickens and the flour is fully cooked through. Adjust seasoning and thickness as needed.

Strain before serving.

Putine Recipe

1. Cut your fries

2. Blanch fries in oil at 300° for five minutes, then cool them.

3. Then we cook the fries at 350° until crispy.

4. In a dish add Cooked Fries

5. Add 3 to 4 ounces or more of White Cheddar Cheese Curds

6. Top with your hot Gravy.