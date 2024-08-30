Suspect arrested after allegedly making terroristic threat at Bedford Walmart
article
BEDFORD, Texas - Police in Bedford arrested a suspect at a local Walmart just before noon on Friday.
Bedford police tell FOX 4 a former Walmart employee made a threat that prompted someone to call police.
Officers responded to the store at State Highway 121 and Cheek Sparger Road and saw the building was being evacuated.
The suspect was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
The store was reopened.