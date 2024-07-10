Suspected car thief shot by SWAT team after police standoff in Bedford

article

Bedford police say a Northeast Tarrant County SWAT team member from Hurst shot and killed a man.

Police say it began around 2 p.m. Wednesday when a stolen vehicle's license plate was picked up by Flock cameras.

When officers found the vehicle, the driver left the scene carrying a gun. He eventually stopped near Central Drive and Dodson Road.

Bedford police say officers spent several hours negotiating with him and used non-lethal methods to try to get him to put down the gun.

Police say when he tried to escape again, officers felt they had been threatened, and a SWAT team member shot and killed the suspect.

Police did not go into detail about the nature of the threat.

The man died on the way to the hospital. His name has not been released.