Bedford police officer hurt in rollover crash
BEDFORD, Texas - A Bedford police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash.
It happened at the intersection of Central Drive and Highway 183 Monday afternoon.
The officer was in a squad car when he somehow lost control and rolled the car.
The Bedford Police Department said he was alert and receiving treatment for his injuries.
He reportedly broke some bones in the crash but is expected to recover.