The Brief A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DWI early Sunday after fleeing Bedford police and crashing into a business on Brown Trail. Officers had called off the pursuit for public safety moments before the driver lost control and caused extensive damage to the building.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name or identified the damaged business as the investigation continues.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday after fleeing from officers and crashing into a Bedford business, police said.

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Bedford business

What we know:

The incident began shortly after 1 a.m. when a caller reported a suspected intoxicated driver to Bedford dispatchers, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but police said the driver refused to pull over and sped north on Brown Trail, crossing into oncoming lanes. Officers called off the pursuit to reduce danger to the driver and other motorists.

Shortly after officers ended the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a business in the 2700 block of Brown Trail, causing extensive damage to the building, police said.

Responding officers took the driver into custody at the crash scene. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, where authorities obtained a blood sample, before being booked into jail to await arraignment.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man's name or the name of the damaged business. The investigation is ongoing.