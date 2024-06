Image 1 of 5 ▼

Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a Bedford apartment complex.

The Morgans Apartments on Oak Creek Lane caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were evacuated from the building to attack the fire from the outside.

Euless and Grapevine Fire Departments are assisting to put out the flames.

SKY 4 showed the damage to one of the buildings in the complex.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.