Student calls in false shooting report at Dallas ISD middle school

Police responded to a shooting call on Tuesday afternoon at an Oak Cliff School that turned out to be a prank.

It happened Tuesday at the Judge Louis A. Bedford Junior Law Academy near Polk Street and Red Bird Lane.

When it was determined that the shooting was fake, the student connected to the shooting scare was identified.

The district says that student will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

Dallas ISD says there is no threat and that everyone at the school is safe.