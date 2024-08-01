Bedford sandwich shop sees third break-in in less than 2 years

article

The owner of a Bedford sandwich shop is fed up after the third break-in in less than two years.

Surveillance video showed someone breaking into the Colossal Sandwich Shop at Airport Freeway and Bedford Road earlier this week.

Early Monday morning, a man in dark clothing and a hood is seen scoping out the restaurant.

The camera does not get a good shot of the burglar shattering his side door with a crowbar.

"They made a hole, pulled the window out," said Colossal Sandwich Shop owner Jonathan Merrill.

The burglar got away with less than $50 in cash on the counter and an iPhone.

The ordeal left a mess of food and glass behind.

Merrill fronted the cost for the shattered door.

He tells FOX 4 this is the third break-in at his shop since February of last year.

"This time it was $1,000. Last time it was $5,000 and the time before that it was $6,500," Merrill said.

Bedford Police do not believe they are all connected, but they're investigating.

For Merrill, this week has been a mix of frustration and feeling thankful.

After a photo was posted on social media Monday, customers flooded the shop on Tuesday.

"This is the best community in the world," Merrill said. "We put our heart and soul into what we do here at Colossal and I hope people will support me and other local businesses."

Merrill says he is in the process of increasing his security system and possibly adding bars to the windows.

Police say they are investigating the case and are actively look for one suspect.